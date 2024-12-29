Jeju Air, a South Korean low-cost airline, extended an apology on Sunday following a devastating plane crash involving its flight from Bangkok to South Korea. The crash, which occurred during arrival, resulted in significant casualties among the 181 people onboard.
The airline promised a full response to the tragedy, expressing remorse for the incident.
"We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement shared across its social media platforms.
Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, with rescue and recovery operations underway. Further updates are expected as more details emerge about the cause of the disaster.
