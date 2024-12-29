Jeju Air, a South Korean low-cost airline, extended an apology on Sunday following a devastating plane crash involving its flight from Bangkok to South Korea. The crash, which occurred during arrival, resulted in significant casualties among the 181 people onboard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline promised a full response to the tragedy, expressing remorse for the incident.

"We at Jeju Air will do everything in our power in response to this accident. We sincerely apologise for causing concern," the airline said in a statement shared across its social media platforms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, with rescue and recovery operations underway. Further updates are expected as more details emerge about the cause of the disaster.

At least 85 people lost their lives on Sunday when an airliner crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea. The plane veered off the runway, crashed into a wall, and erupted into flames, according to the national fire agency. Two crew members were rescued from the wreckage, the agency confirmed.

The disaster involved Jeju Air flight 7C2216, which had departed from Bangkok, Thailand, and was carrying 175 passengers along with six crew members. The crash occurred during its landing attempt at approximately 9 a.m. local time (0000 GMT), South Korea’s transport ministry reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Investigating the Cause Emergency officials in Muan are investigating the incident, with preliminary reports suggesting the plane’s landing gear may have malfunctioned. South Korea’s transport ministry confirmed that the flight carried two Thai nationals among its passengers.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the crash might have been triggered by a "bird strike" that caused the landing gear to fail, exacerbated by challenging weather conditions during the plane’s approach.