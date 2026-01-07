Jemimah Rodrigues makes her first investment, partners with women's helmet brand — All you need to know

Cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, who rose to popularity after her contributions in making the Indian Women's Cricket Team lift its first ICC Women's World Cup last year, has just made a brand deal — a new milestone for her.

The cricketer has joined hands with Tvarra, a woman-first helmet brand, to become an investor partner of the company.

What is the deal between Tvarrah and Jemimah Rodrigues? In a press release, Tvarra said that the collaboration is a long-term, equity-led partnership, without providing further details on how much share Jemimah has invested in.

The partnership is “ rooted in shared values of discipline, independence, and building something that lasts,” the company said.

It further said that the “energy, consistency, and belief-driven approach” of Jemimah Rodrigues both on and off-field closely aligns with Tvarra's ethos.

“Sport teaches you preparation, consistency, and belief,” the cricketer said after the partnership.

“Everyday life teaches women the same things. Mobility builds confidence. Safety builds courage. Tvarra is building both—and that’s why this partnership feels personal to me.”

What does Tvarra do? Founded by Alpana Parida, Tvarra set out to address a long-standing gap in the two-wheeler safety ecosystem. While women ride in large numbers across India, helmets were rarely designed with them in mind. Most available options were scaled-down versions of men’s products—often heavier than required, uncomfortable, and ill-fitting due to mismatched sizing and balance.

However, Tvarra found this gap in the market and addressed the issue.

Designed from the ground up for women riders, the brand builds certified, safety-led helmets that account for women’s head sizes, weight distribution, hair, earrings, and everyday urban commuting needs—without compromising on protection.

Tvarra helmets are ISI-certified for Indian roads and DOT-certified, meeting global safety benchmarks while remaining practical for daily use, the company said.

Tvarra helmets are engineered for everyday scooter riders, particularly young women navigating short urban commutes.

It has lightweight certified shells, hair-safe interiors, earring-friendly design, and optical-grade clear visors.

Currently, Tvarra is present in over 600 cities through online channels and is preparing to expand into offline retail as part of its 2026 roadmap.

In the future, the company plans to introduce additional categories, including helmets for younger riders aged 5–16, as it works towards building a broader safety ecosystem for all.

This is the first time Jemimah Rodrigues has invested in a company. Other cricketers from the Indian men's cricket team, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are known for their investments in and partnerships with brands.