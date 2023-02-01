Jennifer Lopez asks $42.5 million for 8-acre Los Angeles estate
- The roughly 14,000-square-foot Bel-Air home includes a theater with movie posters of films in which the performer and husband Ben Affleck have starred
Six months after marrying actor Ben Affleck, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is asking $42.5 million for her Los Angeles estate, which comes complete with a private lake and sandy beach.
