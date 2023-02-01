Home / Companies / News /  Jennifer Lopez asks $42.5 million for 8-acre Los Angeles estate
Six months after marrying actor Ben Affleck, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is asking $42.5 million for her Los Angeles estate, which comes complete with a private lake and sandy beach.

