Jennifer Lopez asks $42.5 million for 8-acre Los Angeles estate
- The roughly 14,000-square-foot Bel-Air home includes a theater with movie posters of films in which the performer and husband Ben Affleck have starred
Six months after marrying actor Ben Affleck, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is asking $42.5 million for her Los Angeles estate, which comes complete with a private lake and sandy beach.
Six months after marrying actor Ben Affleck, the actress and singer Jennifer Lopez is asking $42.5 million for her Los Angeles estate, which comes complete with a private lake and sandy beach.
The nine-bedroom, roughly 14,000-square-foot estate sits on about eight acres in Bel-Air, set behind imposing gates among heavy foliage. In addition to the lake, the extensive grounds contain a guest cottage, a pool, a putting green, a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater and a pagoda with a fire pit, according to listing agency Carolwood Estates.
The nine-bedroom, roughly 14,000-square-foot estate sits on about eight acres in Bel-Air, set behind imposing gates among heavy foliage. In addition to the lake, the extensive grounds contain a guest cottage, a pool, a putting green, a 100-seat outdoor amphitheater and a pagoda with a fire pit, according to listing agency Carolwood Estates.
Ms. Lopez purchased the property for $28 million in 2016 from the actress Sela Ward and her husband, entrepreneur Howard Sherman, records show. A spokesperson for Ms. Lopez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The estate has elements of French Country style, incorporating natural materials like stone and wood, according to listing materials provided by Carolwood. It includes a gym, a formal dining room, a game room with a billiards table, and a home theater. On display in the theater are movie posters for films in which Ms. Lopez and Mr. Affleck have starred, including Mr. Affleck’s film “Hollywoodland," Ms. Lopez’s “Monster-in-Law," and “El Cantante," in which Ms. Lopez appeared alongside her ex-husband, Latin singer Marc Anthony.
In the main house, a double-height living room features a fireplace, a bar, and a dramatic staircase with wrought-iron railings. A grand piano sits in one corner of the room. A separate library is entirely paneled in light-colored wood.
The kitchen has wood-beamed ceilings, a central dining island and a rustic chandelier. Just off the kitchen, a dining nook is framed by casement windows and a stone wall.
The property, listed by Brett Lawyer, is among the priciest homes available for sale in Bel-Air. The neighborhood has logged at least four sales over $40 million in the past year, according to listings website Zillow. They include the $126 million sale of the spec mansion The One last year.
Ms. Lopez’s most recent film, “Shotgun Wedding," was recently released. Mr. Affleck’s movie “Air," about the birth of the Air Jordan brand, is slated for release in April. The pair’s real-estate portfolio also includes Mr. Affleck’s Georgia estate. His own L.A. home, located in the Pacific Palisades area, sold for $28.5 million last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text