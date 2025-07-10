Jensen Huang adds $27.6 billion net worth in 2025, gains THIS amount in single day as Nvidia tops $4 trillion market cap

Nvidia on Wednesday made history by being the first publicly listed company to surpass a market cap of $4 trillion, as investors hype up an artificial intelligence boom powered by the company's industry-leading processors.

The $4 trillion market value was a result of a rally in Nvidia stock prices, which jumped 2.8 per cent to $164.42 on Wednesday to crack the milestone. The incessant rally in Nvidia share price has also come as a welcome sign for its CEO Jensen Huang, who has seen his net worth jump by billions over the past few months.

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's net worth has surged by a whopping $27.6 billion since January 1 this year, marked by a consistent upward movement in his company's shares amid an AI boom.

As of July 10, 11 am IST, Jensen Huang's net worth stands at $142 billion, making him the 10th richest person in the world.

Year-to-date, the Nvidia CEO is the third biggest gainer in terms of wealth, lagging behind Oracle's Larry Ellison and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, who have added $58.6 billion and $51 billion to their net worth respectively.

How much did Jensen Huang gain in a day? As the market value of Nvidia surpassed the $4 trillion mark and made history, Jensen Huang's net worth surged by $2.47 billion in a single day.

Huang is the largest shareholder of the chipmaking company, with a stake of 3.5 per cent.

Even though Nvidia's market value dipped back below $4 trillion by the time the stock market closed, reaching that milestone suggested the demand being unleashed by an AI craze, which is being viewed as the biggest shift in technology since Apple co-founder Steve Jobs launched the first iPhone almost two decades ago.

Nvidia stock has risen more than 20 per cent in 2025, and is up more than 1,000% since the beginning of 2023, according to a report by Bloomberg. Nvidia now accounts for 7.5% of the S&P 500 Index, near its highest influence on record.