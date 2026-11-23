Jensen Huang's return as NVIDIA CEO came after an extraordinary public campaign, strong backing from employees and investors, and fresh discussions between the chipmaker's board and its co-founder. The company's board eventually voted unanimously to reinstate the 63-year-old executive, reversing its earlier position that it did not intend to bring him back.

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Huang's comeback follows a turbulent period at NVIDIA, which saw him resign on November 12 amid controversy surrounding his personal relationships and allegations of a possible Chinese intelligence connection involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International.

The allegations also raised questions about NVIDIA's business dealings with China and compliance with US export controls. China has denied the spying allegations, and US authorities have not publicly established that Alice Huang passed information to Beijing.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO? ⌵ NVIDIA’s board said it was satisfied with Huang’s candour and ability to lead after a series of discussions. It voted unanimously to reinstate him, saying his return was in the best interests of the company and its stakeholders. 2 How did the 180,000-signature petition affect Jensen Huang’s return to NVIDIA? ⌵ The “Stand with Jensen” petition called for Huang’s reinstatement and reportedly drew more than 180,000 signatures. Support from employees, investors, business partners and other technology-industry figures highlighted backing for his return. 3 Did the US government support Jensen Huang’s return as NVIDIA CEO? ⌵ NVIDIA’s board said it received input from senior levels of the US government before making its decision. Based on that input, the board said it was confident Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk. 4 Will NVIDIA continue investigating the allegations surrounding Jensen Huang? ⌵ Yes. NVIDIA’s independent board committee will continue its investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang. He has committed to cooperating with the inquiry. 5 What national security and compliance measures did NVIDIA introduce after reinstating Huang? ⌵ NVIDIA established a committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. It is also searching for a chief compliance officer to oversee company-wide compliance and report to a board committee.

The board's November 23 announcement said its decision followed several discussions and meetings with Huang. It also confirmed that directors had received input from senior levels of the US government before concluding that his reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Several developments help explain how Huang went from resigning amid controversy to returning to lead one of the world's most influential technology companies.

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1. 180,000-signature petition and employee support One of the biggest developments following Huang's resignation was the public campaign demanding his return.

A petition titled 'Stand with Jensen' reportedly attracted more than 180,000 signatures, with support coming from current and former NVIDIA employees, investors, business partners and other Silicon Valley figures.

Elon Musk was among the prominent supporters who backed Huang's reinstatement.

The campaign highlighted the extent of support Huang retained within the technology industry despite the controversy.

The petition gathered momentum as calls for his return grew across Silicon Valley.

2. Jensen Huang himself expressed willingness to return Huang also signalled that he was open to returning to the company if the board believed it was in NVIDIA's best interests.

In a public message following his resignation, he acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life and said he had received an outpouring of support from employees, investors, business partners and customers.

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"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said.

His statement came after the board had initially indicated that it did not intend to reinstate him.

Also Read | Nvidia stock skyrockets 30% after Jensen Huang becomes CEO again

3. US government backing The decisive development came when NVIDIA's board confirmed that it had received input from senior levels of the US government before making its decision.

The board said this input helped it conclude that Huang's reinstatement did not pose a national security risk.

Support from US President Donald Trump also became an important part of the developments surrounding Huang's possible return.

Trump publicly backed the NVIDIA co-founder's reinstatement, saying the company and the American economy needed his leadership. He also said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk.

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4. Board satisfied with Huang's candour and leadership NVIDIA's board said its decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang.

After these interactions, directors said they were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

The board voted unanimously to reinstate him as President and CEO, as well as a member of the board, with immediate effect.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," chair Harvey C. Jones said.

The board also thanked Colette Kress for serving as interim CEO. She will return to her responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer, while Jones will continue as board chair.

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5. New national security safeguards at NVIDIA Huang's return does not mean the controversy surrounding the company has ended.

NVIDIA confirmed that its independent board committee's investigation into reports of a foreign intelligence effort targeting Huang would continue. The committee has retained independent legal counsel, and Huang has committed to cooperating with the investigation.

The company has also established a National Security and Export Control Committee comprising independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

Additionally, NVIDIA is searching for a Chief Compliance Officer who will oversee compliance across the company and report to the board's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.