Jensen Huang is back as the CEO of Nvidia, the second-most valuable company in the world, less than two weeks after he was forced to resign amid allegations of extramarital affairs, including with a suspected Chinese spy. The Nvidia Board on Monday said its Directors voted unanimously to reinstate Huang following a series of discussions and meetings with the ousted co-founder.

This is a stunning reversal from the board, which just days ago said it was not considering reinstating the 63-year-old as CEO, even as calls to bring him back grow louder. One such voice was that of US President Donald Trump, who, ever since the first extramarital affair involving a Chinese business executive surfaced, stood with Huang.

Donald Trump cheers Jensen Hung's return As Nvidia announced the return of Huang as CEO, Trump, in an interview with CNBC and confirmed that he personally intervened to make it happen. According to Trump, who is known to have close ties with Huang, he spoke “directly and indirectly” with the company’s board for the co-founder to return. Trump also reiterated that he believed Huang “did nothing wrong” and “there’s nothing wrong with a comeback.”

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Jensen Huang reinstated as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board unanimously reinstated Huang after discussions with him and input from senior US government officials. The board said it was confident his return posed no national security risk. 2 How did Donald Trump help bring Jensen Huang back to Nvidia? ⌵ Trump said he spoke directly and indirectly with Nvidia’s board and helped persuade it to reinstate Huang. He also publicly backed Huang’s leadership and said his return was important to Nvidia and the US economy. 3 Did Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia pose a national security risk? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it received input from senior US government officials and was confident Huang’s return posed no national security risk. Trump also said the government had no reason to believe the reinstatement created a risk. 4 How soon did Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO after resigning? ⌵ Nvidia reinstated Huang 11 days after announcing his resignation. His return as CEO took effect immediately. 5 What did Jensen Huang say after returning as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang said he was honoured to return and would lead Nvidia with humility and renewed commitment. Before his reinstatement, he had also acknowledged making serious mistakes in his personal life.

"The board decided to do what we wanted to do. And one of the things the board wanted to know: Is there a national security problem?" Trump told CNBC.

"And after a lot of research ... we said, 'No, it's not a problem,'" Trump said. "We feel very strongly that he's in good shape, very good shape."

No evidence against Huang: Trump In a social media post, Trump described Huang as a ‘national treasure’ and said the federal government had “no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security.”

“The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy. The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security. The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct,” the US President said.

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