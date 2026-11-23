NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has expressed gratitude to the company's board, employees, shareholders and global partners after being reinstated as President and Chief Executive Officer following a unanimous decision by the Board of Directors.

In his first reaction to the decision, Huang said he was honoured to return to lead NVIDIA, describing the moment as the beginning of a new industrial revolution.

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"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," Huang said in a statement.

He added that he was taking up the responsibility with "the greatest humility and renewed commitment".

Huang thanked the NVIDIA Board for its confidence and the deliberations that preceded the decision. He also singled out Harvey C. Jones, the board's chair, for his leadership, and thanked Colette Kress and the company's executive team for leading NVIDIA during this period.

"I am also deeply thankful to our employees, shareholders, leaders across the industry and partners around the world for their extraordinary support," he said.

Huang also expressed gratitude to his family for their support, adding: "I can't wait to get back to work."

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NVIDIA board unanimously reinstates Jensen Huang NVIDIA announced that its board had unanimously voted to reinstate Huang as President and CEO, as well as a member of the board, with immediate effect.

The decision followed a series of discussions and meetings with Huang, after which directors said they were satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the company.

The board also received input from senior levels of the US government before reaching its decision. Based on that input, it said it was confident that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk.

"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers," Jones said.

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Jones will continue as board chair, while Colette Kress will return to her responsibilities as NVIDIA's Chief Financial Officer after serving as interim CEO.

Investigation into alleged foreign intelligence effort to continue Despite Huang's reinstatement, NVIDIA's board confirmed that its investigation into reports that the CEO had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort would continue.

The company had formed a committee comprising independent directors to investigate the matter and appointed independent legal counsel to assist with the process.

Huang fully supports the investigation and has committed to cooperating with it, the company said.

NVIDIA has also established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.

The company is additionally searching for a Chief Compliance Officer to oversee compliance across NVIDIA. The officer will report to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

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NVIDIA said it would continue cooperating with ongoing government investigations and inquiries.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 When was Jensen Huang reinstated as NVIDIA CEO? ⌵ NVIDIA reinstated Jensen Huang as president and CEO with immediate effect after a unanimous vote by its Board of Directors. He was also reinstated as a member of the board. 2 Why did NVIDIA's board reinstate Jensen Huang? ⌵ The board said it was satisfied with Huang's candour and ability to lead NVIDIA. It concluded that his return was in the best interests of the company's stockholders, employees, partners and customers. 3 Did the US government review Jensen Huang's return to NVIDIA? ⌵ NVIDIA said its board received input from senior levels of the US government before deciding. The directors said they were confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. 4 Will NVIDIA continue investigating reports about a foreign intelligence effort targeting Jensen Huang? ⌵ Yes. An independent committee of board directors will continue the investigation, assisted by independent legal counsel. NVIDIA said Huang supports the inquiry and will cooperate. 5 What changes did NVIDIA make to oversee national security and compliance? ⌵ NVIDIA established a National Security and Export Control Committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and national security risks. The company is also searching for a chief compliance officer who will report to a board committee.

Trump backs Jensen Huang's return, calls him a 'Great Patriot' US President Donald Trump welcomed NVIDIA's decision to reinstate Huang, saying the United States needed his leadership to ensure the company's success and contribute to the American economy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the NVIDIA board had made the "correct and proper decision" by returning Huang to the CEO position.

"The Country needs Jensen's leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy," Trump wrote.

The US president also said the government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk.

Trump further claimed that the US Attorney General had confirmed that the government did not possess evidence that Huang had engaged in unlawful conduct.

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On a personal note, Trump said he had got to know Huang and described him as a "Great Patriot and National Treasure".

However, Trump also called on NVIDIA to continue its internal investigation into the company's compliance with US export controls.

He said the investigation was necessary to ensure NVIDIA fulfilled its legal obligations and its responsibility to protect US national security.

Jensen Huang's NVIDIA exit sparked 180,000-signature petition Jensen Huang's departure from NVIDIA sent shockwaves through Silicon Valley, Taipei and Washington, triggering an unusual public campaign demanding his return. A petition calling for the reinstatement of the 63-year-old executive reportedly attracted more than 180,000 signatures, including one from billionaire Elon Musk.

Huang stepped down as NVIDIA's President and Chief Executive Officer on November 12 following a report about his relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a company that purchased billions of dollars' worth of NVIDIA chips. Alice Huang is not related to Jensen Huang.

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The controversy intensified after reports that US intelligence agencies suspected Alice Huang of passing information to Beijing. China has denied the allegations.

The allegations added a national security dimension to the controversy surrounding Huang's personal life and his association with a former executive at a major NVIDIA customer.

China spying allegations put spotlight on Jensen Huang's relationship

Reports about Huang's relationship with Alice Huang and the alleged intelligence links involving the former Megaspeed executive raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his departure.

Why Jensen Huang's departure mattered to NVIDIA Huang played a pivotal role in transforming NVIDIA from a graphics processor maker focused on video games into the dominant supplier of chips powering the artificial intelligence industry.

His influence extended beyond product development. He was closely involved in shaping NVIDIA's chip roadmap, managing relationships with major customers and maintaining the company's engagement with policymakers in Washington.

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His departure therefore had implications extending well beyond the company's leadership structure, reverberating across Silicon Valley, Taipei and Washington.

The scale of the petition demanding his return underscored the importance supporters attached to his leadership at a time when NVIDIA occupies a central position in the global AI industry.