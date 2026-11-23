Nvidia has reinstated Jensen Huang as its president and chief executive officer with immediate effect, bringing an end to the leadership uncertainty at the artificial intelligence chipmaker, the company announced on 23 November, Monday.

Nvidia shares surged more than 31% in premarket trading.

The company's move to bring Huang back marks a sharp reversal from its board's decision just days earlier to rule out his return. Huang's return follows mounting pressure from employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as President Donald Trump, who said last week he wanted to see Huang back in the top job.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why did Nvidia reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to bring Huang back, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead. After receiving input from senior US government officials, the board said his return posed no national security risk. 2 When did Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO take effect? ⌵ His reinstatement took effect immediately when Nvidia announced the decision on 23 November. 3 What happened to Nvidia’s investigation after Huang returned? ⌵ An independent committee of directors will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has agreed to cooperate fully. 4 What role did Colette Kress return to after Huang’s reinstatement? ⌵ Kress returned to her role as Nvidia’s chief financial officer after serving as interim CEO during Huang’s absence. 5 What national security and compliance steps did Nvidia announce? ⌵ Nvidia established a National Security and Export Control Committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and security risks. It also began searching for a chief compliance officer.

Nvidia's board voted unanimously to restore Jensen Huang to the top job following a series of discussions and meetings, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead the business.

In a statement, Nvidia said the board had also received input from senior US government officials before reaching its decision. It concluded that Huang's return posed no national security risk.

“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board.

Harvey Jones will continue as board chairman, while Colette Kress, who took over as interim CEO during Huang's absence, will return to her role as chief financial officer.

Jensen Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of AI processors, steering its chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties along the way.

Huang resigned on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.

Jensen Huang's departure reverberated from Silicon Valley to Taipei and Washington. A petition calling for his reinstatement drew more than 180,000 signatures, including one from Elon Musk, underscoring the unusually strong support for an executive who had stepped down amid controversy.

Read the complete press release

Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia amid ongoing investigation Jensen Huang said he was honoured to return to lead the company, describing the moment as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board, senior executives, employees, shareholders and business partners for their support during the leadership transition.

His reinstatement, however, does not bring the investigation into the circumstances surrounding his departure to a close.

Nvidia said an independent committee comprising only independent directors would continue its investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The committee has appointed independent legal counsel, and Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the inquiry.

Nvidia sets up national security committee, plans compliance hire Alongside the investigation, Nvidia has established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, also made up entirely of independent directors.

The committee will oversee trade compliance and national security risks, with specialist legal advisers and external experts being brought in to support its work.

The company is also beginning a search for a new chief compliance officer, who will oversee compliance across Nvidia and report to its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.