Nvidia has brought Jensen Huang back as its president and CEO with immediate effect, ending the uncertainty over who would lead the AI chipmaker, the company announced on Monday, 23 November. Nvidia shares surged more than 31% in premarket trading.
Nvidia's decision to bring Jensen Huang back marks a U-turn from the board's reported reluctance just days ago to consider his return.
Jensen Huang's return follows mounting pressure from Nvidia employees, shareholders and business partners, as well as US President Donald Trump.
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Nvidia’s board voted unanimously to bring Huang back, saying it was satisfied with his candour and ability to lead. After receiving input from senior US government officials, the board said his return posed no national security risk.
His reinstatement took effect immediately when Nvidia announced the decision on 23 November.
An independent committee of directors will continue investigating reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort. Huang has agreed to cooperate fully.
Kress returned to her role as Nvidia’s chief financial officer after serving as interim CEO during Huang’s absence.
Nvidia established a National Security and Export Control Committee of independent directors to oversee trade compliance and security risks. It also began searching for a chief compliance officer.
Nvidia's board unanimously agreed to bring Huang back after a series of meetings, saying it was confident in his leadership and satisfied with the answers he provided.
Nvidia said it had consulted senior US government officials before making the decision, adding that their input helped reassure the board that Huang's return would not pose a threat to national security.
“The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers,” said Harvey C Jones, chairman of Nvidia's board.
Harvey Jones will continue as board chairman, while Colette Kress, who took over as interim CEO during Huang's absence, will return to her role as chief financial officer.
Jensen Huang built Nvidia from a video-game chip designer into the dominant supplier of AI processors, steering its chip roadmap, customer deals and Washington ties along the way.
Jensen Huang resigned on November 12 after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with a businesswoman US authorities suspect of spying for China, an allegation Beijing denies.
Huang's departure sparked reactions across Silicon Valley, Taipei and Washington. A petition urging Nvidia to bring him back gathered more than 180,000 signatures, with Elon Musk among those who signed, highlighting the level of support for the chief executive despite the controversy surrounding his exit.
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Jensen Huang said he was honoured to return to lead the company, describing the moment as the beginning of a new industrial revolution. He thanked the board, senior executives, employees, shareholders and business partners for their support during the leadership transition.
Jensen Huang's return to the CEO's office does not mean the matter is closed. Nvidia's independent board committee will continue investigating reports that he was targeted by a Chinese intelligence operation, including concerns over possible national security implications.
Nvidia said Jensen Huang has agreed to cooperate fully with the inquiry.
Alongside the investigation, Nvidia has established a separate National Security and Export Control Committee, also made up entirely of independent directors.
The committee will oversee trade compliance and national security risks, with specialist legal advisers and external experts being brought in to support its work.
The company is also beginning a search for a new chief compliance officer, who will oversee compliance across Nvidia and report to its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
Nvidia said it would continue cooperating with ongoing US government investigations and inquiries even as Huang resumes control of the company.
Shares of companies tied to artificial intelligence surged Monday after Nvidia Corporation reinstated Jensen Huang as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.
Nvidia’s stock opened up 33%, its biggest intraday gain since May 2003, leading S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes higher. The momentum extended to chipmakers, with the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index soaring 14%, along with other stocks tied to the AI infrastructure trade, including energy providers and industrial companies.