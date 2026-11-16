Jensen Huang’s return bid hits wall: US Treasury chief Scott Bessent pushes Nvidia board to hire outsider CEO

Nvidia Corp is facing mounting pressure from the US government to overhaul its leadership and disclose details of its compliance with export restrictions on advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips, following the sudden resignation of its chief executive officer, Jensen Huang.

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US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has called for a “dramatic” leadership change at the chipmaker, urging its board to look outside the company for a successor. The demand comes amid allegations that Nvidia-linked supply chains may have facilitated the diversion of restricted AI chips to Chinese entities.

“This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader, that they need to go outside the company,” Bessent said in an interview on Fox News’s Sunday Morning . “They need a dramatic shakeup.”

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why does Scott Bessent want Nvidia to hire an outsider as CEO? ⌵ Bessent says Nvidia needs a “dramatic” leadership shake-up and wants the board to consider an external candidate. He has also called for answers about the company’s compliance with US export restrictions on advanced AI chips. 2 What questions is the US government raising about Nvidia’s chip exports? ⌵ Authorities are examining allegations that restricted chips may have been diverted to Chinese entities, potentially through shell companies such as Singapore-based Megaspeed. Bessent has questioned whether Nvidia ignored warning signs. 3 Who is Nvidia’s interim CEO after Jensen Huang’s resignation? ⌵ Nvidia CFO Colette Kress was appointed interim CEO while the board searches for a permanent successor. The board is considering candidates as the company faces investigations and pressure over its leadership. 4 Could Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang has reportedly discussed a possible return, and some technology leaders, investors and employees have backed his comeback. Nvidia has not officially confirmed that its board plans to reinstate him. 5 What investigations are underway involving Nvidia and its former CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board has launched an internal inquiry into Huang’s relationship with Alice Huang. Federal authorities are also investigating suspected chip diversion and possible national security violations.

The developments have put Nvidia's interim CEO Colette Kress under intense scrutiny ahead of the company's quarterly earnings announcement on Tuesday. The results will be closely watched as investors assess the impact of the leadership crisis and the ongoing investigations on the chipmaker's business.

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Bessent opposes Huang's return as CEO Speaking on Sunday, Bessent called on Nvidia's board to appoint an external candidate rather than bring back its former chief executive.

The Treasury Secretary said the company must address questions about whether it ignored warning signs involving shell companies, particularly those operating in Singapore, that may have been used to route advanced semiconductor products to China.

“I want to keep coming back to what was the culture at Nvidia, and were they pressing these seemingly illicit sales to goose their revenues and their earnings?” Bessent said. “And I think we need answers in the next 10 days from the board and from the outside counsel.”

Bessent has also criticised the US Commerce Department over what he described as inadequate enforcement of export restrictions.

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His comments came amid reports that Huang has been discussing a possible return to the company he co-founded more than three decades ago. According to the Financial Times, some of his supporters in Silicon Valley have been organising efforts to build support for his comeback, including setting up a so-called “war room”.

The possibility of Huang returning has therefore emerged as another point of uncertainty during the company's leadership transition.

US investigations focus on alleged chip smuggling

The leadership crisis follows revelations concerning Huang's alleged relationship with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed International, whom US authorities suspect of having links to Chinese intelligence.

The allegations have triggered investigations into possible semiconductor smuggling and potential national security violations.

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The US Department of Justice is investigating Megaspeed over suspected efforts to divert restricted semiconductor products to China. Bloomberg News has also reported that authorities are examining whether entities linked to Alice Huang were involved in attempts to smuggle products manufactured by Super Micro Computer Inc into China.

Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing, while Super Micro has said that the Singapore-based company was never its customer.

Bessent has sought to shift attention from the personal allegations surrounding Nvidia's former chief executive towards questions about corporate compliance and national security.

Nvidia board launches internal probe Nvidia's board has initiated an internal inquiry into Huang's relationship with Alice Huang.

However, the company has maintained that it does not believe national security interests or confidential corporate information were compromised.

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The investigations extend beyond the company's internal review. Federal law enforcement agencies are examining allegations of espionage and possible chip smuggling, while key congressional committees have also begun their own inquiries.

Also Read | Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison draws attention amid Nvidia succession talk

The outcome of these investigations could have implications for Nvidia's operations, regulatory oversight and future dealings with international customers.

Nvidia shares and quarterly earnings in focus Nvidia shares are also facing investor scrutiny following their worst weekly performance since April 2025.

Tuesday's earnings announcement will provide investors with an update on the company's financial performance and business outlook at a critical time.

Nvidia has played a central role in the global AI boom, with its advanced processors powering data centres and AI infrastructure worldwide. The leadership transition, export control concerns and ongoing investigations have now added fresh uncertainty around the company's future.

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