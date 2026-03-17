Jensen Huang says Nvidia will generate $1 trillion revenue through 2027 with AI chips — Key highlights from GTC 2026

The Nvidia GTC that was held on 16 March, Monday, saw the chipmaking giant make several key announcements, with CEO Jensen Huang saying that the company could generate as much as $1 trillion in revenue by 2027 in sales of AI chips alone, amid the ongoing artificial intelligence bloom.

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Dressed in a black leather jacket like always, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke for nearly three hours at the event. During his speech, Huang highlighted how his company was building the hardware, software and infrastructure it needs to dominate the AI industry.

Here are the key things that Nvidia and Jensen Huang announced during the company's GTC meet.

Also Read | Nvidia temporarily shuts Dubai offices, Amazon tells employees to work remotely

$1 trillion revenue One of the key highlights in Jensen Huang's speech was the potential of Nvidia generating $1 trillion revenue through 2027. Addressing thousands at a packed arena in San Jose, California, he said he expects purchase orders between Blackwell and Vera Rubin to reach $1 trillion through 2027.

“I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years,” Huang said. “It is the feeling that we all have. It is the feeling every startup has.”

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Nvidia Groq 3 Language Processing Unit Speaking further on Monday, Jensen Huang also revealed the Nvidia Groq 3 Language Processing Unit, or LPU. This is the first chip from the startup that Nvidia mostly acquired in a $20 billion asset purchase in December last year. The LPU is likely to ship in the third quarter. It is built to Nvidia's GPU processing technology, with the core optimised to speed it up.

Vera Rubin system “We're working with our partners on a new computer called Vera Rubin Space One,” Huang said. “It is going to go out to space and start data centres.”

Partners in the project include Starcloud, which is planning a November satellite launch that will mark the "cosmic debut" of the new Nvidia module.

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Kyber prototype During the Nvidia GTC on Monday, Jensen Huang also unveiled a prototype for Kyber, the company's next big rack architecture jump following Rubin. The Kyber system is expected to integrate 144 GPUs in compute trays. They will be stacked vertically instead of horizontally to boost density and lower latency.

The Kyber design is expected to be available in Nvidia’s next rack-scale system Vera Rubin Ultra. It is likely to ship in 2027.

Automotive updates Jensen Huang also shared updates on the automotive front. He gave details on the previously announced agreement with Uber, saying that the ride-hailing service is set to launch a fleet powered by Nvidia’s Drive AV software by 2028. This will be available across 28 cities across four continents starting with Los Angeles and San Francisco next year.

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I believe that computing demand has increased by 1 million times in the last two years.

Huang further announced that Nissan, BYD, Geely, Isuzu and Hyundai are manufacturing level 4 autonomous vehicles on Nvidia’s Drive Hyperion program. Along with this, Isuzu and China-based Tier IV are also building autonomous buses using the platform.

Nvidia has accelerated its technology development in recent years, seeking to replace its entire product lineup on an annual basis while adding new components.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in