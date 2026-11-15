Jensen Huang spy scandal: Singapore-based Megaspeed breaks silence on Alice Huang, says she left the firm last year

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud-computing company, broke its silence on Sunday (local time) over the controversy surrounding Alice Huang, one of its former top executives who has been linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. The development comes amid reports of Jensen Huang's alleged extramarital affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who has been accused of spying for the Chinese government.
In a statement shared with CNBC, Megaspeed said, "Ms. Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025 and currently has no role with the Company," and added, "Megaspeed does not comment on Ms. Huang’s personal and private matters."
The company told CNBC that it had launched an internal probe amid media reports concerning its business and supply chain. The Singapore-based company is facing increased scrutiny following Jensen Huang's public admission that he was unfaithful to his wife. Megaspeed, which has offices in Singapore and Indonesia, is also facing intense media and government scrutiny over whether chips supplied through its business were redirected to customers in China.
It further said that media reports regarding its business, supply chain, and global operations are not supported by verifiable evidence. The company also said it had engaged external legal experts to carry out a comprehensive internal probe. The Singapore-based company identifies itself as a “core business partner” of Nvidia’s regional computing cloud operations. The company enables customers to rent computing capacity powered by Nvidia GPUs (graphics processing units), specialised chips built to perform multiple calculations simultaneously.
The statement added, "Megaspeed designs and maintains its global operational and supply-chain control frameworks to comply with all applicable laws and regulatory regimes, including United States export control requirements and local jurisdiction rules in every market where we operate."
The firm noted that it will review the reporting and communicate further with stakeholders as appropriate.
The development comes weeks after The New York Times reported that US officials believe that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy, working for the country's Ministry of State Security (MSS), an allegation that is yet to be proven.
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Megaspeed said Alice Huang left the Singapore-based cloud-computing company in August last year. It also said it had launched an internal probe amid media reports about its business and supply chain.
The company said it began an internal probe amid media reports concerning its business and supply chain, as scrutiny increased over the controversy involving former executive Alice Huang.
No. The New York Times reported that US officials believe Alice Huang may have worked for China’s Ministry of State Security, but the allegation has not been proven.
Alice Huang, a former Megaspeed executive, has been linked to reports of an alleged extramarital relationship with Jensen Huang. The reports also raised scrutiny because of unproven allegations that she spied for China.
This story will be updated with additional details.