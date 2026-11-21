Former Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia remains uncertain. Amid this, complaints by Nvidia employees against Huang have surfaced online. Citing allegations in a California lawsuit dated in 2007, Bloomberg reported that two employees had alleged that Jensen Huang threatened his staff.

Reportedly, Huang also made sexually explicit remarks to his employees.

Ex Nvidia employee moves court against termination While Live Mint cannot independently verify the claims, Bloomberg reported that Stephen Pettigrew, the first in-house lawyer hired by Nvidia, claimed that he had observed Huang regularly verbally abusing and intimidating employees, as per court documents.

Pettigrew said that he was fired for reportedly raising concerns about the conduct of Nvidia executives. However, going by the court papers, the company maintained that Pettigrew was fired over performance issues, reported the global agency.

‘Bodily harm, sexual comments’ “He would scream at them, threaten them with extreme bodily harm and make sexually oriented comments while thrusting his hips in a demonstration of the sex act,” read an excerpt in the filings by Pettigrew’s attorneys in the lawsuit, as quoted by Bloomberg.

Pettigrew alleged age discrimination and wrongful termination in the lawsuit.

The dispute, in which Nvidia brought counterclaims against Pettigrew seeking the return of corporate documents, was resolved through a confidential settlement in December 2009.

The dispute was reportedly settled confidentially in December 2009. It is believed that Nvidia also sought the return of its company documents from Pettigrew.

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Sexual harassment Apart from Pettigrew, Michael Winston, the senior vice president for human resources, had reportedly filed a discrimination complaint against Huang in 2005.

Winston had alleged that he was terminated after objecting to “Huang’s abusive treatment of employees, including conduct he believed constituted sexual harassment,” the agency quoted the court documents as Winston's complaints were a part of Pettigrew’s lawsuit.

When Huang admitted to torturing employees The alleged claims against Jensen Huang return as he appealed to the board to approve his return, days after his resignation.

Huang resigned earlier this month following disclosures of his multiple affairs, including one with an Nvidia employee and a suspected Chinese spy, Alice Huang, whose matter is being investigated by the US Justice Department.

Huang had previously admitted to “torturing” those who worked with him closely in an interview with CNA. "Well, it's not physical torture," he had said about six months ago.

Meanwhile, a representative for Huang reacted to the allegations. Bloomberg quoted the spokesperson saying, “These false allegations are from over 20 years ago and were made by two fired employees. The thousands of employees who have shown support for Jensen over the last week show they are false.”