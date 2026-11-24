After grappling with controversy for a few weeks, the mood inside chipmaker Nvidia's office on Monday (local time) turned jubilant after the company announced it would reinstate former CEO Jensen Huang. Cheering employees spread across three floors, chanting his name.

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Addressing the crowd, Huang said, "Thank you all for the second chances," and added, "I’m going to be a better CEO the second time around."

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Jensen Huang resign as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Huang resigned after reports about extramarital affairs, including one involving a woman suspected by U.S. authorities of having links to Chinese intelligence. The allegations also prompted scrutiny of Nvidia and questions about chip sales and national security. 2 How did Jensen Huang return as Nvidia CEO? ⌵ Nvidia’s board reversed its earlier decision and reinstated Huang after discussions and input from senior U.S. government officials. Huang had said he would be honored to return, and President Donald Trump said he spoke with the board about the decision. 3 How did Nvidia employees react to Jensen Huang’s return? ⌵ Employees cheered and chanted Huang’s name across three floors of Nvidia’s office. Reports also described cupcakes bearing the message “Jensen is back” and a mood of excitement among staff. 4 Will investigations into Jensen Huang and Nvidia continue after his return? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia’s board said its internal investigation would continue to its conclusion, and Huang agreed to cooperate. The articles also report scrutiny by government agencies and congressional committees. 5 What role did Donald Trump play in Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia? ⌵ Trump said he spoke to Nvidia’s board directly and indirectly and took credit for helping bring Huang back. Nvidia said the board received input from senior U.S. government officials and was confident Huang’s reinstatement posed no national security risk.

Nvidia employees welcome Jensen Huang In videos shared on social media, Huang can be seen greeting the crowd as employees chanted his name. While Huang was addressing the gathering, a woman walked up to him and offered him a hug, prompting further cheers from the crowd.

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CNBC, citing sources, reported that cupcakes were being distributed inside Nvidia's office on Monday, with the message "Jensen is back" written on them. Describing the mood at the office, a source told CNBC that there was a sense of excitement among Nvidia employees, along with frustration over how the events of the last two weeks had unfolded. The source added that the meeting held on November 18 marked a turning point.

According to the person, a side-by-side comparison of photographs was circulated internally, showing an all-hands meeting hosted by Huang alongside the most recent meeting, where a group of executives and board members sat on stage.

The focus is now shifting to Nvidia's board, which stated last week that Huang would not be reinstated. A former employee noted, "It’s embarrassing for the board," and added, "It’s likely that the board will change and some people may step down, some people may be replaced."

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Following Huang's return to Nvidia, US President Donald Trump took credit for the decision, noting that he played a large role in bringing Huang back and that he spoke to Nvidia's board "directly and indirectly."

Why did Jensen Huang leave Nvidia? Huang's return marked a dramatic turn in the chaos that has unfolded around the chip giant and the broader tech industry since reports surfaced that the Nvidia CEO was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. The reports also triggered investigations into the alleged diversion of restricted and advanced Nvidia chips to China.

The controversy unfolded in late October after The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies suspected Huang's alleged partner, Alice Huang, of sharing information with Beijing. Trump was reportedly informed about the allegations but took no action.

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While Huang initially dismissed media reports, on November 8, he admitted to an affair in a note to employees. Four days later, he resigned. Days later, The New York Times and Reuters reported two more extramarital affairs, one of which was with a direct report.

What followed was intense scrutiny of Huang and the company he co-founded in 1993, with several reports pointing to his alleged inappropriate behaviour with senior employees at the firm.

Investigations continue despite Huang's return Huang's reinstatement is unlikely to bring an end to the investigations surrounding Nvidia. The company's board had earlier formed a committee comprising independent directors to conduct an internal investigation into reports that Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort. The committee has hired outside legal counsel to assist with the inquiry, which Nvidia has said will continue to its conclusion. Huang has agreed to cooperate with the investigation.

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While Huang's return has brought a sense of relief and excitement among employees, the investigations and regulatory scrutiny suggest that the controversy surrounding Nvidia is far from over.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.