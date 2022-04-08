Jet Airways 2.0 likely to take off by end-September: CEO Kapoor

What is your fleet plan like?

Our fleet at least for the initial year or so will be leased. But, there’s sufficient availability of aircraft from lessors, both brand new and older ones. There are lots of aircraft that we can consider. We will decide what’s best for us given our needs, and cost benefits. I don’t want to give a precise number, but we know it’s important to reach a certain scale quickly as it is a very scale driven business. Of course, when we place an aircraft order, it will be for modern and fuel-efficient planes.