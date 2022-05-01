Jet Airways 2.0 set for test flights in mid-May, eyes Jul-Sept launch

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During proving flights, or test flights, the airline’s staff, including those at the check-in-counter, engineers, pilots, cabin crew, and maintenance technicians follow all activities mirroring real-time commercial operations
NEW DELHI :
Jet Airways 2.0, under its new promoters, will operate proving flights during the first half of May, as it is set to launch its commercial operations in the July-September quarter, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
During proving flights, or test flights, the airline’s staff, including those at the check-in-counter, engineers, pilots, cabin crew, and maintenance technicians follow all activities mirroring real-time commercial operations.
Operating proving flights is a critical step for Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019, to revalidate its air operator certificate (AOC) to start commercial flights.
“The date has to be finalized soon. Some interim steps in between (must be completed) and a date that works for the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) officials who need to be on-board the proving flights has to be finalized," said the one of the two people, seeking anonymity. “It is likely to be completed by the first half of the month," he added.
Proving flights are typically operated across several sectors with a combined block time and allow airlines to demonstrate flight safety and other aspects of its operations to the regulator. They are operated on one or more destinations of intended operations of the airline, according to the DGCA.
Jet Airways 2.0 has already identified its crew for operating the first proving flight.
The airline will use a Boeing 737-8 aircraft (VT-SXE) for the exercise. The aircraft, which was earlier operated by Jet Airways under the previous management, was leased out to SpiceJet in the interim. “Our preparations are underway, and we hope to be able to complete the remaining steps for AOC and schedule the proving flights soon," said a spokesperson of Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the new promoters of Jet Airways.
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal ran the airlines for over 25 years before it went bankrupt and was grounded on 17 April 2019. In June 2021, the National Company Law Tribunal had approved the insolvency resolution plan submitted by British investors Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murarilal Jalan to pave the way for the airline’s revival.