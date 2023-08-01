Jet Airways’ air permit extended

New Delhi: In a fresh bid to revive Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the air operator certificate of the beleaguered airline until 3 September, even as it undergoes the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

“DGCA has extended AOC in respect of Jet Airways for a period up to 03.09.2023 only for limited purpose of completing the ongoing CIRP," the regulator said in a statement.

However, the airline will be required to undergo a re-certification process as per the established rules and show its adherence to the applicable regulatory requirements once again before it can resume flight services. Jet Airways will also have to pay the fees fixed for issuance of an air permit.

The regulator has also asked the airline to submit an action plan detailing steps for the revival of operations under its new owners, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, following an approval of the airline’s resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal.

More than two years after the consortium’s bid was approved for reviving the erstwhile full-service carrier, the Jet Airways’ revival plan has not yet been implemented.

The consortium said DGCA renewed the air operator certificate on 28 July. The regulator had granted the permit on 20 May 2022, and the airline had plans to resume operations by October 2022. However, it failed to live up to its commitment, and the permit expired on 19 May.

Until April, the airline was led by chief executive designate Sanjiv Kapoor, who has since moved to Saudia airlines on an advisory role.

While Jet Airways is yet to find a replacement for Kapoor, it appointed Capt. Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the accountable manager, effective July.

According to the latest legal update, the National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has postponed a hearing on a plea by Jet Airways’ lenders, led by State Bank of India, against the Jalan Kalrock consortium to 7 August.

While lenders contend the consortium didn’t infuse any funds to repay creditors, the consortium has accused lenders of obstructing transfer of ownership, and thwarting its attempts to restart flights.

Before the suspension of its operations in April 2019, Jet Airways flew to more than 65 domestic as well as international destinations ,with a fleet of 124 narrow and wide-body aircraft. “The Jalan and Kalrock consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure success. JKC will continue to work with all stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," the consortium said.