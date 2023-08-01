Jet Airways’ air permit extended

Jet Airways’ air permit extended2 min read 01 Aug 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has extended the air operator certificate of the beleaguered airline until 3 September, even as it undergoes the corporate insolvency resolution process
New Delhi: In a fresh bid to revive Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has extended the air operator certificate of the beleaguered airline until 3 September, even as it undergoes the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).
