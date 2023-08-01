Jet Airways’ air permit extended

Before the suspension of its operations in April 2019, Jet Airways flew to more than 65 domestic as well as international destinations ,with a fleet of 124 narrow and wide-body aircraft. “The Jalan and Kalrock consortium remains fully dedicated to the revival of Jet Airways and is committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure success. JKC will continue to work with all stakeholders in reviving Jet Airways in coming weeks," the consortium said.