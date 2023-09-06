Jet Airways aircraft sale: Ace Aviation urges NCLAT to hear case in two weeks2 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:36 PM IST
The request came after the NCLT Mumbai bench on 30 August reserved the final order on the sale of Jet Airways' aircraft
New Delhi: Malta-based Ace Aviation, a potential buyer of grounded Jet Airways aircraft, has requested the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) to hear its appeal against an order by the Mumbai bench of the NCLT in two weeks.
