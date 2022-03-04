Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO

Jet Airways appoints Sanjiv Kapoor as CEO1 min read . 11:57 AM IST
- Kapoor was previously with Indian full service carrier Vistara and budget airline SpiceJet
Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the new promoters of Jet Airways, has appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the airline, reported Reuters. Kapoor was previously with Indian full service carrier Vistara and budget airline SpiceJet.
Jet Airways was grounded on 17 April 2019 after it ran out of cash. In June 2021, NCLT approved the resolution plan submitted by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium, consisting of UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital.
