Jet Airways bank guarantees in focus as tribunal weighs airline revival plan

The future of Jet Airways 2.0 will depend on the outcome of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) hearing on 29 November, as the airline’s winning bidder Jalan-Kalrock Consortium and financial creditors await clarity on whether ownership can be transferred on the basis of bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore. “The issue at hand is the understanding of the resolution plan. While the consortium believes that their bank guarantees worth ₹150 crore are sufficient for the lenders to start the process for transfer of ownership of the airline, the lenders are not of the same view," a person aware of the matter said.