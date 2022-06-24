Jet Airways begins hiring, invites former cabin crew to rejoin

Jet Airways begins hiring, invites former cabin crew to rejoin2 min read . 12:19 PM IST
Jet Airways begins hiring: The opening batch of the cabin crew members in the airline will consist of former staff only
Jet Airways began its operational hiring and asked its former cabin crew members to rejoin the airline.
“Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew. Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal," the airline's CEO Sanjiv Kapoor said on Twitter.
The opening batch of the cabin crew members in the airline will consist of former staff only.
In an advertisement on Twitter on Friday, the airline said: “There's really nothing like home!Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline. For now we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up."
On May 20, aviation regulator DGCA had granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC), allowing the airline to resume commercial flight operations.
The airline has operated its last flight on April 17, 2019. The airline intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. However, Jet’s revival will come at a cost for lenders, who will recoup only 5% of what they are owed.
The new owners -- Dubai-based, Indian-origin businessman Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, the chairman of London-based financial advisory and alternative asset manager Kalrock Capital Management Ltd. -- have pledged to make investments of as much as $120 million, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Kapoor said last month.
Jet Airways is entering India’s notoriously tough market, which is set to become more crowded with billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned Akasa Air preparing to fly later this year. It will also face stiff competition from Air India.
According to a report in Bloomberg, the airline is planning to return with a hybrid of premium and low-cost services, Kapoor said last month. It will have a two-class configuration where business class passengers will be offered services including free meals, while economy class flyers will pay for meals and other services, he said.