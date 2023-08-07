NCLAT to hear lenders' plea against Jet Airways' winning bidder Jalan Kalrock consortium today2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:47 AM IST
Last month, the lenders accused the Jalan Kalrock consortium of not infusing money to repay creditors
Jet Airways stopped flying on April 17, 2019 due to financial woes
The National Company Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Monday will hear the plea filed by Jet Airways' lenders, led by SBI, against the winning bidder Jalan Kalrock consortium to recover pending dues.
