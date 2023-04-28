Jet Airways CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor quits2 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 07:28 PM IST
Earlier in January this year, the airlines, which shuttered operation in 2019, had announced that Sanjiv Kapoor would remain the CEO-designate of the company till the airline's ownership was transferred to the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital by the lenders
Grounded airline Jet Airways' CEO-designate Sanjiv Kapoor quit the airline, sources said. His last day at the office was today, 28 April, 2023. The aviation veteran had joined Jet Airways as their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on 4 April, 2022.
