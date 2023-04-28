Sanjiv Kapoor exits Jet, in new setback for its revival plans

“JKC will be announcing the new CEO for Jet Airways shortly. The revival of Jet Airways is through a court-approved process, which has taken more time than originally estimated by us, but needless to say, JKC is committed to the revival of Jet Airways. We are in the last leg of closing the transfer of ownership of Jet Airways to JKC, subsequent to which we will settle outstanding amounts payable to previous creditors as per our approved Resolution Plan and shall, soon thereafter, recommence the commercial operations of Jet Airways as per our relaunch plans," Ankit Jalan, board member, JKC said in the statement.