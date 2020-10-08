Jet Airways clarifies Kalrock Capital consortium did not win bid

MUMBAI: Jet Airways on Thursday clarified that the consortium of Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan has not won the bid for the bankrupt airline.

In a notification to the stock exchanges, the resolution professional of the stressed airline company said the committee of creditors has not concluded e-voting on the final resolution plans submitted by two shortlisted bidders.

The statement added that the Jalan-Kalrock consortium has intimated to the resolution professional that it has not made any statement claiming to have been chosen as the successful resolution applicant.

The clarification comes after Economic Times carried a report quoting a company official that London-based asset management company Kalrock Capital and UAE investor Murari Lal Jalan have been chosen as new owners of the bankrupt airline.

Jet Airways had received bids from two consortiums—one comprising UK-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, and the other by Haryana-based Flight Simulation Technique Centre, Mumbai-based Big Charter and Abu Dhabi’s Imperial Capital Investments LLC. One of the two had sought more time to revise the bid upwards, and lenders had agreed to give more time for both to submit revised bids.

The carrier was admitted to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June 2019.

Since then, the committee of creditors has met 16 times. The insolvency process for Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019, due to an acute fund crunch, was supposed to be completed by June this year. The deadline was first extended to 21 August due to lockdown curbs, and then extended for an unspecified time by lenders-appointed resolution professional for the airline, Ashish Chhawchharia.

