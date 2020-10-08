Jet Airways clarifies Kalrock Capital consortium did not win bid

Since then, the committee of creditors has met 16 times. The insolvency process for Jet Airways, which was grounded in April 2019, due to an acute fund crunch, was supposed to be completed by June this year. The deadline was first extended to 21 August due to lockdown curbs, and then extended for an unspecified time by lenders-appointed resolution professional for the airline, Ashish Chhawchharia.