Jet Airways creditors to hold meet on 1 August

MUMBAI: The committee of creditors (CoC) of beleaguered Jet Airways (India) Ltd on Tuesday said that it will meet on 1 August to discuss on various issues related to insolvency proceedings of the grounded airline.

"..we wish to inform that the Second Meeting of Committee of Creditors (CoC) of Jet Airways (India) Limited is scheduled to be held on August 1st, 2019 at 11: 30 AM IST, for which notice to the members of the CoC has been sent on 29th July 2019 at 7:10 PM IST," Jet Airways said in a statement to the stock exchange.

According to a source, the CoC, which approved an interim funding of $10 million (about ₹69 crore) for the airline, on 19 July, will discuss, among other things, hiring people on contracts to verify claims made by different creditors of the airline.

"The interim funding of $10 million will be used to hire people on contracts to verify claims made by different creditors of the airline," said a person requesting anonymity.

Jet Airways was grounded on 18 April due to an acute fund crunch.

On 20 June, the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Jet Airways under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) after lenders referred it to the bankruptcy tribunal.

Meanwhile, the CoC has also decided to allow bids (for Jet Airways) from investors with a minimum net worth of ₹1,000 crore.

On 18 July, the resolution professional (RP) appointed by lenders said that the financial creditors who have the first right to proceeds from Jet Airways’ bankruptcy resolution, have claimed ₹10,231 crore, while 2,400 operational creditors have claimed ₹12,372 crore.

The RP of Jet Airways said out of the ₹24,887 crore, it has admitted claims of ₹8,462.79 crore from the financial creditors.

Claims of about ₹15,044 crore are under verification, while those of ₹1,380.82 crore were rejected.

The steep claims push the airline closer to liquidation.

A consortium of 26 bankers, led by the State Bank of India, had approached the tribunal to recover dues of over ₹8,500 crore.

The lenders had been trying to sell the beleaguered airline as a going concern for the past five months.



