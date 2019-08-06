New Delhi: Scores of Jet Airways employees on Tuesday gathered in the national capital and sought an interim financial assistance till completion of the insolvency resolution process.

The once-storied full service carrier stopped flying on 17 April as it ran out of money for daily operations.

An employees' consortium has demanded that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) should look at providing one month's salary as an interim financial assistance.

The consortium represents around 9,000 employees, including pilots, engineers and cabin crew, according to A K Mohanty.

Mohanty, a representative of the consortium, said one month's salary should be released to existing employees of Jet Airways for their basic survival.

"The resolution process should be fast-tracked and operations should be restarted at the earliest. There shouldn't be liquidation," he added.

Most of the employees, who gathered at Jantar Mantar, were clad in the airline's uniform.

The deadline for submission of initial bids under the insolvency resolution process ends on 10 August.

In a filing to stock exchanges on Saturday, the airline said the last date for submitting Expressions of Interest (EoIs) has been extended on the basis of requests received from prima-facie credible interested resolution applicants for some additional time.

An insolvency professional is managing the affairs of Jet Airways under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

