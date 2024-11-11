Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail in money laundering case

Mumbai High Court granted Indian airline company Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal bail on medical grounds, reported the news agency PTI on Monday.

Livemint
Published11 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Mumbai High Court granted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal medical bail on Monday, November 11.
Mumbai High Court granted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal medical bail on Monday, November 11. (HT_PRINT)

Mumbai High Court granted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal medical bail on Monday, November 11, reported the news agency PTI. Goyal was accused of being involved in a money laundering case.

Earlier this year, a single Justice N J Jamadar bench granted Goyal an interim bail on medical grounds. On November 11, Justice Jamadar made the interim order permanent, reported the news agency. 

Also Read | Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal, dies at 70: Report

Naresh Goyal, at the age of 75, is suffering from cancer and had previously applied for bail to undergo treatment. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India had opposed his application, stating that he could be admitted to any hospital of his choice and could undergo treatment while staying in custody, as per the report.

In May 2024, the Mumbai High Court granted interim bail to Naresh Goyal for two months, which was extended by four weeks and then again for two months. 

Also Read | Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets interim medical bail for two months

ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 over allegations that the founder laundered money and siphoned off loans in the amount of 538.62 crore given to the Indian airline by Canara Bank, as per the report.

Naresh Goyal's wife, Anita Goyal, was also arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted a chargesheet in the case. A special court granted her bail the same day, citing her age and medical conditions. Anita Goyal died on May 16, 2024, as per the report. 

Also Read | Jet Airways liquidation: A wake-up call for India’s insolvency code

Jet Airways Liquidation

Mint reported earlier that the Supreme Court of India ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways after finding that the Jalan Kalrock Consortium (JKC), the successful bidder for the airline, had failed to comply with the conditions of the resolution plan. This marked the final chapter in the Indian airlines' long struggle for revival.

Justice J.B. Pardiwala, while pronouncing the ruling, remarked that this case would serve as an eye-opener for the functioning of insolvency tribunals and India’s Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

The court concluded that liquidation was the only viable option for creditors to recover some of their dues, as per the report.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 03:37 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsJet Airways founder Naresh Goyal gets medical bail in money laundering case

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.