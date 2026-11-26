The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday directed the liquidator of Jet Airways to clear eligible employees' pending provident fund (PF) and gratuity dues, along with interest, within 14 days, according to CNBC-TV18.

The payment, covering the outstanding employee benefits, is estimated to total around ₹480 crore.

The latest directive provides significant relief to Jet Airways employees, who have been pursuing payment of their legally mandated benefits since the airline ceased operations in April 2019.

The development follows an NCLAT order dated June 30, which established that employees must receive their entire provident fund and gratuity entitlements, irrespective of whether the airline had set aside separate funds for these payments.

Also Read | Adani-owned Mumbai airport takes Jet Airways dues row to appellate tribunal

The appellate tribunal had also rejected challenges by the State Bank of India and other financial creditors, who contended that the employee-related liabilities should be treated as part of the airline's liquidation assets.

The Supreme Court later refused to overturn the NCLAT's decision on August 31, thereby allowing its directions on employee dues to remain in force.

How Jet Airways' insolvency led to the employee dues dispute The dispute over employee benefits stems from Jet Airways' insolvency and subsequent liquidation.

Also Read | NCLT to hear Jet Airways matter on 6 December

After suspending flight operations in April 2019, the airline was admitted to the corporate insolvency resolution process in June that year. The proceedings eventually culminated in liquidation, with Satish Kumar Gupta appointed to oversee the process as liquidator.

Earlier, in February this year, the Mumbai bench of the NCLT had instructed the liquidator to release outstanding provident fund and gratuity payments to the airline's employees and workmen. It ruled that these statutory employee benefits could not be treated as assets belonging to the liquidation estate.

From India's leading airline to liquidation Established by Naresh Goyal, Jet Airways commenced commercial operations on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737 aircraft, as per Moneycontrol. The airline rapidly expanded its presence in India's aviation market and emerged as a major private-sector carrier.

By the early 2000s, it had become India's largest domestic airline in terms of passenger traffic before extending its operations to international destinations. However, its expansion strategy brought mounting financial challenges. The 2007 takeover of Air Sahara added to its debt burden, further straining the airline's finances.