OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Jet Airways in talks with Boeing, Airbus for $12 billion order: Report

Jet Airways in talks with Boeing, Airbus for $12 billion order: Report

The debt-laden airline, once India's biggest private carrier, stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs. (REUTERS)Premium
The debt-laden airline, once India's biggest private carrier, stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs. (REUTERS)
 1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2021, 02:07 PM IST Shivani Singh, Reuters

  • The airline's new owners, UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK investment firm Kalrock Capital, told Bloomberg News that Jet could buy at least 100 narrowbody aircraft, BloombergQuint said on Twitter

Listen to this article

India's Jet Airways is in talks with planemakers Boeing Co and Airbus SE for an order worth $12 billion, BloombergQuint reported on Thursday, citing Bloomberg News.

The airline's new owners, UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK investment firm Kalrock Capital, told Bloomberg News that Jet could buy at least 100 narrowbody aircraft, BloombergQuint said on Twitter.

The group is set to invest about $200 million through equity and debt in Jet over the next six months, BloombergQuint said.

Jet, Boeing and Airbus did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The Jalan-Kalrock consortium's resolution plan for Jet was approved by India's bankruptcy court in June, with the airline poised for takeoff by the first quarter of 2022 as it gears up to resume domestic operations.

The debt-laden airline, once India's biggest private carrier, stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, leaving thousands without jobs.

Shares of the airline jumped as much as 3.7% to 85 rupees on Thursday and were trading 2.4% higher at 0740 GMT.

The news on Jet comes a month after billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low cost Indian carrier Akasa Air placed a $9 billion order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

MINT PREMIUM See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout