Jet Airways insolvency: NCLAT grants Jalan Kalrock more time to pay dues to lenders2 min read 26 May 2023, 11:09 PM IST
In its 16-page strongly-worded order, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) emphasised that the parties should work on early revival of the carrier.
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Friday decided to pitch for early revival of grounded airline Jet Airways. To facilitate the same, the appellate tribunal has decided to give more time to to the winning bidder Jalan Kalrock Consortium to fulfill their payment obligations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×