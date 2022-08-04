Jet Airways has launched a new live career portal to recruit its employees. Sanjiv Kapoor, Ceo, Jet Airways notified via Twitter. He tweeted, “@JetAirways now has a live careers portal where positions are listed and applications can be directly submitted"

.@JetAirways now has a live careers portal where positions are listed and applications can be directly submitted. Check out https://t.co/gN6a3vOBl1 . — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) August 4, 2022

He noted that vacancies are being added to the portal as we speak. He also reminded that earlier recruitment process for pilots, engineering staff and other roles were being done through social media platforms such as Twitter and Linkedin.

In July, Jet airways had posted through its official Twitter handle requesting entries for pilots who wanted to work with the airline.

Good things come to those that wait - Jet Airways will be flying again soon!



Inviting pilots who are current and type-rated on the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737NG or MAX aircraft, to apply to join us in creating history as we prepare to relaunch India’s classiest airline. pic.twitter.com/LLKqrZx0dL — Jet Airways (@jetairways) July 26, 2022

Jet Airways had flown its last flight on April 29, 2019, and had shut down due to financial distress. A consortium of lenders led by India's premier public-owned bank, State Bank of India had in June, 2019 filed an insolvency petition to recover over ₹8,000 crores worth of dues from the company.

The airline in its previous avatar was owned by Naresh Goyal and is now owned by Dubai- based Indian origin businessman Murari Lal Jalan and UK-based Kalrock Capital Management Ltd who have together pledged to pump as much as $120 million in the company.

Director General of Civil Aviation(DGCA) granted it the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to fly commercial flights again.

Jet Airways is now set to resume operations from September, initially only flying domestic flights. The airline will find it difficult to make a mark in the aviation market with the market set to get crowdier with new entrants such as Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air starting operations from August 7 and old players such as Tata Group increasing their presence in the market.