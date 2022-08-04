Jet Airways launches new live career portal to recruit employees2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 02:02 PM IST
Jet Airways is set to start operations from september and will face stiff competition from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Akasa Air
Jet Airways has launched a new live career portal to recruit its employees. Sanjiv Kapoor, Ceo, Jet Airways notified via Twitter. He tweeted, “@JetAirways now has a live careers portal where positions are listed and applications can be directly submitted"