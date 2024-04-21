Jet Airways' lenders move SC against NCLAT decision to uphold resolution plan
In its order last month, the NCLAT had directed the airline's lenders to transfer the company to its successful bidder, the Jalan-Kalrock consortium (JKC), within 90 days. A Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, is expected to hear the lenders' plea on Monday.
New Delhi: The lenders of Jet Airways, led by State Bank of India, have challenged a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision that upheld the resolution plan proposed by the Jalan-Kalrock consortium for the bankrupt airline.
