Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal and his wife Anita Goyal will step down from the board of the cash-strapped airline. In addition, Naresh Goyal will also cease to be the chairman of the airline, he set up with his wife in 1993. Jet Airways communicated this to the exchanges after its board held a meeting today. Naresh Goyal owns a 51% stake in Jet Airways.

Jet Airways board also said that an interim management committee will be set up to manage and monitor the daily operations and cash flow of the company.

One nominee of Etihad Airways, which owns 24% stake in the airline, will also step down from the board.

The lenders to the airline also announced funding support of up to ₹1,500 crore by way of issue of debt instrument against security of its assets to restore normalcy of operations.

In addition, a bidding process will be initiated by lenders for sale/issue of shares to new investor(s) and the process is expected to be completed in June quarter.

Saddled with more than $1 billion of debt, the 25-year-old airline is struggling to stay afloat. It has delayed payments to banks, suppliers, employees and lessors.

Lessors have subsequently taken back Jet’s aircraft, forcing Jet Airways to drastically scale down operations.

Pilots of Jet Airways have also threatened strike from 1 April unless the airline signs a letter of intent to pay their salary dues.

Shares of Jet Airways surged nearly 13% to ₹254 on BSE today.

Jet has survived a near-death experience once before; in 2013, Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways injected $600 million of capital for a 24% stake in the airline, three London Heathrow slots and a majority share in Jet's frequent flyer programme. The infusion helped Jet pare down debt and fight growing domestic competition. (With Agency Inputs)