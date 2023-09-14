Jet Airways' Naresh Goyal sent to 14-day judicial custody in over ₹500 crore bank fraud case2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal on Thursday sent to 14-day judicial custody in a ₹538 bank fraud case, news agency PTI reported. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Goyal on 1 September under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office in Mumbai.