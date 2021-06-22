The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday approved the resolution plan submitted by the Kalrock Capital and Murari Lal Jalan consortium subject to further approvals, reported PTI.

The airline has been undergoing an insolvency resolution process for nearly two years.

The airline suspended operations on April 17, 2019 due to financial distress. It had come a scheduled carrier in 1995.

It had started as an air taxi operator on May 5, 1993, with a fleet of four leased Boeing 737-300 aircraft. The airline, which got listed on domestic bourses in February 2005, operated its first international flight from Chennai to Colombo in March 2004.

More details awaited

