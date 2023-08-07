Jet Airways asked to pay ₹350 crore to creditors by 31 Aug2 min read 07 Aug 2023, 10:09 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended air operator certificate of the airline until 3 September, even as it undergoes corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).
NEW DELHI : Jet Airways’ new management has to pay ₹350 crore to the Committee of Creditors (CoC), National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) was informed on Monday.
