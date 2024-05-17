Jet Airways news: ‘Was a formidable competitor at Jet’, Vijay Mallya condoles Anita Goyal's demise
Vijay Mallya condoles Anita Goyal's death, questions demise of Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines, expresses sympathy for Naresh Goyal. Jet Airways is accused of financial irregularities, including diverting funds and settling loans.
Indian fugitive former businessman Vijay Mallya condoled the demise of Anita Goyal, wife of Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal who passed away around 3 am on Thursday after battling cancer.