The consortium has proposed to pay ₹1,183 crore to creditors over five years from the proceeds of the sale of assets and cash flow. It has also outlined a plan to invest ₹600 crore for the first two years to repay creditors. Besides, the consortium has also proposed to pay ₹131 crore, ₹193 crore, and ₹259 crore to financial creditors at the end of the third, fourth, and fifth year, respectively, from the airline’s cash flow.