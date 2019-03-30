Jet Airways pilots threaten to go on leave from 1 April, warn of legal action

Mumbai: Jet Airways pilots have written to the chief executive officer (CEO) of the embattled airline, Vinay Dube, threatening to take legal action or go on indefinite leave from 1 April if the company fails to pay salary dues by the end of March.

“After having been aggrieved over the last eight months my anticipation, belief and confidence in your management has been completely eroded, washed off due to the complete lack of communication in a transparent and fair manner," said a letter written by a pilot to Dube on 29 March.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter, which is in the same format as the other letters.

“I am hoping to receive all the payments due to me in my account before last working day," the letter said. “I have recourse under the law to file cases for recovery of my payment (both by civil law and labour regulation). I can jointly express my discomfort and agitate under the auspices of the association to which I belong or become a part of a new group that raises disputes before the management. I can express my displeasure by refusing to fly till such time that my issues are not resolved," the letter said.

Pilots of Jet Airways (India) Ltd haven’t been paid salaries for more than three months as the airline struggled to keep its operations afloat because of rising costs. The airline has also not paid salaries to other employees and has defaulted on lease rentals to aircraft lessors. The airline has also defaulted on interest payment in December.

Last Monday, a consortium of lenders—led by State Bank of India (SBI)—took control of Jet Airways, promising to throw open a bidding contest for a new investor, which is expected to be completed in the June quarter.

Lenders are expected to immediately pump about ₹1,500 crore into Jet Airways by issuing appropriate debt instruments.

The pilots have decided to protest under the banner of the airline’s pilots union—the National Aviators Guild—or under a different banner if their salaries are not paid by the end of March.

“While I understand and have been more than willing to cooperate at difficult times either currently or in the past, I have to candidly let you know that I have a deep sense of discomfort within me by your conduct in not honouring the terms of understanding to make all salary current as of 31st March. There is 387.5% of unpaid salaries due to me as on 31 March 2019," the letter said.

“I can express my displeasure by refusing to fly till such time that my issues are not resolved. I have been pondering over the alternatives above and I feel that it would be suitable for me to proceed on leave of absence, to assist me in organizing my personal life and arrange for sources of my existence as you have failed in honouring the agreement and your word," the letter said.

A Jet Airways spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Spokespersons of the National Aviators Guild were also unavailable for comment.

On Friday, Jet Airways shares traded flat at ₹269.35 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.33% to end the day at 38,672.91 points.