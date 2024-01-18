Jet Airways rescue plan unworkable, say lenders

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC) has not met various pre-conditions to take over Jet Airways, lenders to the bankrupt airline said, adding its rescue plan is unworkable and liable to be set aside. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The lenders voiced their disapproval during a Supreme Court hearing on several appeals challenging JKC’s ownership of the airline before a bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

This was challenged by JKC's lawyers, who said the company wants to restart the airline but its plans have been delayed since lenders have challenged it despite JKC making the mandatory payments.

Lenders contended that the plan is non-workable, citing breaches of court orders and a failure to comply with conditions precedent, particularly in relation to payments to the workers.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the lenders, argued that the resolution plan violates a previous National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that had mandated JKC to make a full payment of ₹272 crore for provident fund and gratuity to the workers.

Mehta said not paying these dues puts the resolution plan in breach of the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). As the NCLT order has reached its finality, the resolution plan is deemed to be in violation of the IBC and is liable to be set aside.

Mehta said that lenders, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, are expected to recover a total of ₹7,800 crore. However, even after two and a half years, JKC is yet to fulfil its obligation to make the scheduled payments in instalments.

Mehta added that the total maintenance cost, including the upkeep of aircraft, is ₹386.72 crore, and monthly payments of ₹22.26 crore are being made to the airport for parking purposes by the lenders. Other dues, such as those owed to the Airports Authority of India, remain unpaid.

Mehta said a comprehensive examination of the facts and JKC's conduct over the past three years would reveal that the plan has become non-workable. He asserted that there was never any intention to comply with the plan, and the rosy picture painted by JKC led the Committee of Creditors to accept it.

The lenders also said that in December, they received an update from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stating that the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) would not be reissued to JKC. Without the AOC, the airline cannot resume operations.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi, representing JKC, argued that if their plan is set aside, the only option for the airline would be liquidation. According to Rohatgi, the issue could have been resolved in September when JKC fulfilled its conditions precedent and handed over ₹350 crore, including cash and encashing of a bank guarantee. However, lenders challenged even this.

Rohatgi explained that JKC aims to restart the airline following the model adopted by Akasa Air. According to a senior lawyer, currently possessing six aircraft, JKC plans to commence operations with around 50 workers initially. JKC intends to apply for an AOC and permission for routes. Rohatgi highlighted the significant financial burden placed on JKC, stating that the original obligation of around ₹52 crore to workers has now escalated to around ₹200 crore. He expressed concern that additional levies might jeopardize the revival of the airline.

The apex court also extensively heard the plea of the workmen, who insisted that JKC must pay the workmen’s groups around ₹470 crore for 24 months, including provident fund and gratuity. Workmen also raised concerns about staff, along with their dues, being transferred to Jet Airways subsidiary Airjet Ground Services Ltd (AGSL), a demerged subsidiary. Rohatgi clarified that the demerged AGSL was part of the resolution plan, and a previous NCLAT order had already imposed the burden of paying workmen on JKC.

The hearing in the case is likely to continue tomorrow.

Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, declared bankruptcy in April 2019, remaining grounded owing to legal disputes with new owners and lenders. According to experts, the airline could have revived if it had been handled better in the initial six months of its insolvency proceedings.

