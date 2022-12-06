Jet Airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding3 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 04:19 PM IST
The snag threatens to set back a process of about three years that was to see banks recover about 5% of the some 78.1 billion rupees
The snag threatens to set back a process of about three years that was to see banks recover about 5% of the some 78.1 billion rupees
Lenders to bankrupt Jet Airways India Ltd. are resisting a court-approved resolution plan, further delaying the former No. 1 private airline’s return to the skies, according to people familiar with the matter and email communications seen by Bloomberg News.