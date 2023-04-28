Jet Airways’ revival hopes dash, as Sanjiv Kapoor leaves the airline3 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 10:48 PM IST
The entry of Kapoor, who has previously worked in key positions at Vistara and Spicejet and had joined Jet from Oberoi hotels, had given the industry hopes of a revival of the airline.
New Delhi: Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO-designate of Jet Airways, left the airline today putting an end to any hopes of the revival of the airline company that is going through a bankruptcy process.
