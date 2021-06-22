Jet Airways set to take to the skies again as NCLT okays revival plan

It also proposes to sell existing non-core assets such as realty and luxury cars by the end of the first year and said it will repay ₹131 crore, ₹193 crore, ₹259 crore at the end of the third, fourth and fifth years, respectively, to financial creditors from the airline’s cash flows. Overall, the consortium hopes to repay ₹1,183 crore to creditors over five years, which would include collections from asset sale proceeds and cash flows. In a February interview, Jalan said that the consortium had raised the required funds to turn around the airline without divulging specific details.

