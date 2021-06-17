Earlier this month, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had told the tribunal in an affidavit that slot cannot be granted to Jet Airways on the basis of historic precedence. Extant norms will have to be followed in this regard once the airline is ready to resume operations, the aviation regulator had said. Jet Airways' slots were distributed among other airlines after it stopped flight operations.

