MUMBAI : Jet Airways has received more than 10,000 applications over the last six months, a sign that the aviation sector will see a hiring bustle in the coming months. The airline, which had gone belly up and shuttered operations in 2019, has received nearly 2,000 applications in the last one week when it asked its former cabin crew members to apply for upcoming flights.

“Since inviting applications from former cabin crew of Jet Airways on 24 June, we have received nearly 2,000 applications. For the other managerial positions that we have advertised in the last couple of months, we have received a few thousand applications," said Nakul Tuteja, vice president, human resources and administration, for the airline.

On 24 June, the airline invited applications from former crew members and within the first five hours received 700 applications. The airline, which had in May received the Air Operator Certificate (AOC) from the civil aviation regulator, said “unsolicited applications" had been coming in since January.

“In the last six months (since January), we have received more than 10,000 unsolicited applications in addition to the ones we have received for specific openings. We will soon start hiring for operational roles other than cabin crew in alignment with our business plan, once we have made a decision about our aircraft choice. Many operational roles depend on the aircraft we choose to operate with," Tuteja said.

Jet’s hiring takes off at a time the buzz has returned in the aviation sector with Air India getting spruced up after returning to the Tata fold and Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, expected to start its services in July. “There is a demand from the airlines coming back and we are getting queries from the existing and upcoming airlines for cabin crew. There are hiring drives that will be conducted soon," said the founder of a mid-tier airline crew training company who did not want to be named.

“We have been observing high attrition levels at some of the airlines and, therefore, there is movement of talent within and outside the industry," Tuteja said.