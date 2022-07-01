Jet Airways speeds up hiring, gets 10k applications since Jan2 min read . Updated: 01 Jul 2022, 01:16 AM IST
Jet Airways speeds up hiring, gets 10k applications since Jan
MUMBAI : Jet Airways has received more than 10,000 applications over the last six months, a sign that the aviation sector will see a hiring bustle in the coming months. The airline, which had gone belly up and shuttered operations in 2019, has received nearly 2,000 applications in the last one week when it asked its former cabin crew members to apply for upcoming flights.